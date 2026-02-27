Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Doubtful for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against Memphis.
It appears that the Mavericks will hold Washington out for the second game in a row. The team is going to be very shorthanded, and that means veteran Khris Middleton may again play a key role at forward.
