Washington finished Wednesday's 136-125 win over Toronto with 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks in 31 minutes.

Washington had his best game since joining the Mavericks before the trade deadline, making his presence felt on both ends of the court and posting his best scoring output since Jan. 31, when he was still playing for the Hornets in a win over the Bulls. Washington seems to have settled into a starting role with the Mavericks, though he needs to be more consistent, particularly from a scoring perspective, to have more fantasy upside. To note, he has scored in single digits in three of his six starts with Dallas.