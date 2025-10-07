Washington tallied 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-7 FT, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 14 minutes in Monday's preseason win over Oklahoma City.

With the Mavericks employing Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively in the first unit, Washington backed up the duo off the bench. Since Davis and Lively are both healthy, Washington may see reduction in production if the trend continues. Heavy usage of Cooper Flagg will also curb his potential.