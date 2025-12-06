default-cbs-image
Washington (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Washington has missed the past four games for the Mavericks, and he'll essentially be a game-time call Saturday night with there not being a shootaround on the second leg of a back-to-back set. If he is able to get back out there, Naji Marshall would likely head back to the second unit.

