Washington (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Washington has missed the past four games for the Mavericks, and he'll be a game-time call Saturday night with there not being a shootaround on the second leg of a back-to-back set. If he can get back out there, Naji Marshall will likely head back to the bench.

