Washington will start against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Washington will rejoin the first unit in his third outing following a three-game absence due to personal reasons and an ankle issue. As a starter this season (31 games), the 27-year-old forward has averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.