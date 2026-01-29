Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington will start against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Washington will rejoin the first unit in his third outing following a three-game absence due to personal reasons and an ankle issue. As a starter this season (31 games), the 27-year-old forward has averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Piles up defensive stats in return•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Minutes to be monitored Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Off injury report•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Set for another absence•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Out for personal reasons•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Likely to play Saturday•