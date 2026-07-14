Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Considered day-to-day

Nembhard (illness) did not play in Monday's 96-88 Summer League win over Memphis and is considered day-to-day, NBA contributor Ron Harrod Jr. reports.

Nembhard played relatively well in his two appearances of the Las Vegas Summer League, combining for 27 points, five rebounds, 16 assists, two steals and one block. He's been under the weather, so his next opportunity to get back on the floor will come Thursday versus Oklahoma City. For now, Nembhard should be considered at least questionable to suit up for that contest.