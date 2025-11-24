Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Nembhard has missed the last five games due to a left knee sprain, but he has a chance to return to action Monday. If he can suit up, he could see some minutes, especially if Brandon Williams (back, questionable) is unable to go.
