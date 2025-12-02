Nembhard closed Monday's 131-121 win over the Nuggets with 28 points (12-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 10 assists and three rebounds in 35 minutes.

Nembhard got the starting nod for a third consecutive game and delivered a dominant performance in the win. The two-way player was the team's second-leading scorer and dished out a team-high 10 dimes, becoming the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to record 25 points and 10 assists with zero turnovers. He'll likely continue to see meaningful playing time at the NBA level, and if he continues to impress, he could earn a standard contract at some point this season.