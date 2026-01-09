Nembhard closed Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes.

The Mavericks are rolling with Cooper Flagg as their starting point guard right now, and he seems a lot more ready for the role this time around. Nembhard has been trending in the wrong direction for a while now, and he's averaging just 5.0 points, 3.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 three-pointers in 17.1 minutes per contest over his last six games.