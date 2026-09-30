Council was granted a preliminary injury against the NCAA and will return to college for another season in 2026-27, Michael Swaim of Kansas247 reports.

Council is eligible to return for another year of college basketball after he was granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA. He appeared in 35 games for the Jayhawks in 2025-26. Council went undrafted in 2026, though he managed to suit up for three games for the Pelicans during the 2026 Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 8.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.6 minutes per contest. While the 24-year-old is cleared to return to the collegiate ranks, it's unknown if he will head back to Kansas.