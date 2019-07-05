Monta Ellis: Attempting comeback

Ellis plans to work out privately for at least five NBA teams in Las Vegas on July 8, Jordan Schultz of ESPN.com reports.

Ellis boasts a robust scoring average of 17.8 points per game across 833 regular-season contests spanning 12 seasons, but the 33-year-old shooting guard hasn't played professionally since 2016-17. After two years away from the sport, Ellis is apparently healthy and eager to resume his career, though his poor efficiency from three-point range for his career (31.4 percent) could hinder his efforts to resurface as an NBA bench player. If Ellis impresses in his workouts and ultimately signs with a team, he would likely have to accept a deal with minimal guaranteed money attached to it no matter where he lands.