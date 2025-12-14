Saraf (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.

Saraf has been battling an illness lately, and he'll be unavailable for Brooklyn on Sunday night. The rookie guard has bounced in and out of the rotation for the Nets this season, and his absence could open up a few more minutes for Nolan Traore. Saraf's next chance to play in an NBA game will come Thursday against Miami, but he recently played two games in the G League, totaling 15 points (4-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 43 minutes. Saraf was recalled from the Long Island Nets on Sunday morning.