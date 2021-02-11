Jordan ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-97 victory over the Pacers.

Jordan made the most of his additional opportunities in the victory, turning in one of his better performances thus far this season. The Nets needed him on the floor to compete with the size of the Pacers and so while this was really nice, it is unlikely to be the norm moving forward. Jordan is fine to have on a 12-team roster as long as you are only relying on him for rebounds and field goal percentage.