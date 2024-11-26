Schroder (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Golden State, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Schroder was being considered a true game-time decision with about one hour remaining before tipoff, and he's now been given the green light to play. He isn't expected to be on any kind of minute limit after missing only one game Sunday against the Kings.
