Powell logged 12 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 130-77 loss to the Pistons.

Powell turned in one of his better scoring outings of the season in Brooklyn's lopsided loss to the Pistons. The first-round pick scored roughly twice his season average. He led his team in minutes played off the bench with Michael Porter sidelined for personal reasons. As the rest of the season plays out, it's worth monitoring if Powell can pick up his production on a consistent basis.