Claxton finished with 16 points (8-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 134-127 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Claxton led all players in Sunday's contest in blocks to go along with a team-best rebound total and a pair of steals while ending as one of five Nets with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing. Claxton has recorded four or more blocks in six games this year. He has tallied a double-double in 12 appearances this year including in seven of his last 10 games.