Claxton notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Pistons.

It's his third double-double in the last four games and 23rd of the season, but it's Claxton's defensive efforts that stand out the most. The 24-year-old center has recorded multiple blocks nine times in 16 contests since the beginning of February, a stretch in which he's averaging 11.6 points, 8.6 boards, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor.