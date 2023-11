Claxton logged 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 147-145 overtime loss to the Hawks.

The double-double was Claxton's second in five games since returning from an eight-game absence due to an ankle injury. The fifth-year center has also racked up 13 rejections over that stretch, averaging 13.2 points, 9.0 boards, 2.6 blocks and 1.6 assists, numbers right in line with last season's breakout.