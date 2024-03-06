Claxton notched 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 112-107 win over the 76ers.

Claxton missed just two shots from the field in this one, but perhaps more importantly, he recorded his 22nd double-double of the campaign, as well as his 33rd outing with two or more blocks. A key two-way player for the Nets, Claxton is an excellent two-way alternative in category-based leagues, particularly due to his high shooting percentages and his impact on the defensive end.