Claxton closed Monday's 106-102 loss to the Grizzlies with 21 points (8-10 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes.

Claxton is one of the best two-way big men in The Association and is capable of recording a double-double every time he steps on the court. Even though such wasn't the case Monday, Claxton still posted a solid stat line, and he continues to play a pivotal role for Brooklyn on both ends of the court. The big man is averaging 11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game since the beginning of February.