Claxton closed with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to the Pistons.

After a modest start to the season, Claxton continues to turn things around, scoring at least 17 points for the fifth straight game. During that span, he has averaged 18.2 points per game, adding 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 combined steals and blocks. Despite the uncertainty that seems to follow the Nets around, Claxton has proven himself to be a consistent producer on both ends of the floor.