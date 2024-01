Claxton chipped in 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Thunder.

Claxton could've done a better job in the shooting department, but he was impressive on the glass and delivered his ninth double-double of the season while tying a season-high mark in rebounds. Claxton has four double-doubles over his last five appearances and remains a reliable two-way weapon for the Nets.