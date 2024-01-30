Claxton had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 147-114 victory over Utah.

Claxton has now gone 12 games with double-digit points and/or double-digit rebounds, tallying nine double-doubles in that span. The two-way big man deserves serious fantasy consideration in all formats since he's capable of making an impact on both ends of the court on a consistent basis. He's averaging 13.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game since the start of January.