Claxton chipped in 16 points (8-10 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 96-94 loss to Minnesota.

Claxton led all Nets players in rebounds while tallying a team-high pair of blocks and a team-high-tying pair of steals en route to finishing as the lone player with a double-double. Claxton has recorded 10 or more rebounds in nine of his last 10 outings, posting a double-double in eight of those 10 appearances.