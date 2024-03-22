Claxton finished with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-108 loss to the Bucks.

Claxton finished just one rebound shy of recording what would've been his seventh double-double of the current month (11 appearances). The big man has been extremely productive in recent weeks, averaging 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game since the beginning of March. Those numbers play out in any format due to his consistent two-way contributions.