Claxton had 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-10 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 105-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Claxton tabled yet another double-double Wednesday, adding four combined steals and blocks for good measure. With basically no competition for minutes, Claxton has been able to put together another strong fantasy season. With averages of 12.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 2.2 blocks, he is basically on track to repeat what he did last season, putting him firmly in the discussion to be a top-50 player.