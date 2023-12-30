Claxton chipped in 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 30 minutes during Friday's 110-104 loss to the Wizards.

Claxton returned after missing the previous game due to illness by leading all Nets in rebounds and blocks and ending as one of six players with a double-digit point total in a double-double effort. Claxton has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in three of his last four games and in 10 contests this year. He has finished with a double-double on eight occasions, including in two straight outings.