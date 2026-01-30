Claxton notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block over 31 minutes during Thursday's 107-103 loss to the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old center came close to producing his third career triple-double, with the previous two both coming this season. Claxton has delivered solid secondary numbers since returning to the starting lineup Jan. 9, and over the last 12 games he's averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 28.9 minutes a contest while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor.