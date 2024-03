Claxton had 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 120-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Claxton led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of four Nets with 15 or more points in a double-double showing. Claxton has been a double-double machine for Brooklyn as of late, now doing so in five of his last six contests.