Claxton was ejected from Monday's game against the Warriors after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. He recorded 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and seven blocks in 32 minutes before exiting.

Claxton was tossed for a play he made on Brandin Podziemski near the basket with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. This was a disappointing end to the night for the 24-year-old, who swatted away a career-high seven shots.