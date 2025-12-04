Clowney posted 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 victory over the Bulls.

Clowney continues to command the attention of fantasy managers, as he's been trending up in a big way since becoming a full-time starter during the Nov. 2 loss to Minnesota. Clowney has averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.8 minutes per contest across 15 games as a starter this season.