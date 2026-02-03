This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Noah Clowney: Good to go Tuesday
Clowney (back) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Clowney is all set to return from a five-game absence. Given the lengthy rehab stint, it's possible he faces restrictions in his first game back. With this news, Danny Wolf is likely to retreat back to the bench.