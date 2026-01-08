Nets' Noah Clowney: Notches 10 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clowney accumulated 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime loss to Orlando.
While this wasn't Clowney's best night offensively, he more than made up for it defensively. Michael Porter has been heavily linked to trades elsewhere, and if that happens, Clowney could step into a larger offensive role down the stretch.
