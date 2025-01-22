Clowney contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks.

Cameron Johnson appeared to pick up an injury during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks, so the Nets could be shorthanded once again versus the Suns on Wednesday. Tuesday's game was a step in the right direction for Clowney in what has been a tough month for the forward. In 11 January appearances, Clowney holds averages of 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.0 three-pointers on 34.6 percent shooting from the field.