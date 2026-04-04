Clowney was ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Hawks after being assessed two technical fouls, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He'll finish with 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes.

Clowney was handed a technical following a scuffle with an opposing player, and he earned his second after appearing to say something to an official. Josh Minott and Chaney Johnson are candidates to pick up the slack for the remainder of the contest.