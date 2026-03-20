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Nets' Ziaire Williams: Cleared to play
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1 min read
Williams (foot) is good to go Friday against the Knicks.
Williams will shake off his questionable tag for this contest. Over his last three appearances, he's averaging 7.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 20.2 minutes per contest.
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