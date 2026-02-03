This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Cleared to play Tuesday
Williams (calf) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Williams was previously carrying a probable tag, but he now has the green light to return following a three-game absence. The forward has averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.1 minutes over his last four appearances.