Williams finished Tuesday's 125-109 loss to the Lakers with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes.

Williams was given the green light to return Tuesday from a three-game absence due to a left calf contusion. He recorded all 17 of his points in the second half, when he and the other Nets reserves got extended run after being down by as many as 39 points during the loss. Williams' scoring output was his most in a game since Dec. 4 against the Jazz (23 points), and he has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 outings..