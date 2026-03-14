Williams is in the Nets' starting lineup against the 76ers on Saturday, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Williams missed the Nets' last two games due to an illness. He's been given the green light to return for Saturday's matinee and will make his sixth start of the season due to the absences of Michael Porter (ankle) and Drake Powell (knee). Williams' last start was Feb. 11 against the Pacers, when he played 28 minutes and finished with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and five three-pointers.