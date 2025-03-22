Gordon (ankle/calf) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Gordon has been in and out of the lineup for Denver throughout March but will be ready to go Friday in Portland. The veteran big man is coming off an impressive performance in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and a steal.
