Gordon had 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 133-111 victory over the Suns.

The veteran forward erupted for an incredible 50 points Thursday in the Nuggets' season opener, but Gordon predictably wasn't able to come close to repeating that performance the next time he took the court. He remains a key part of the supporting cast behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but Gordon has averaged between 13.9 points and 16.3 points in each of his four full seasons with Denver, and there's little reason to think he'll suddenly find another gear on offense in his age-30 campaign.