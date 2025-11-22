Gordon (hamstring) is expected to miss some time, head coach David Adelman said in his post-game press conference, according to Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports.

Gordon departed Friday's win over the Rockets with a hamstring injury in the second quarter. Even though there's no concrete update on the injury, Adelman expects the forward to miss time. Gordon had already missed Wednesday's game against the Pelicans due to a hamstring problem.