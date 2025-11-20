Gordon (injury management) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Gordon will get the night off Wednesday as the veteran forward continues to tend to a minor hamstring injury. His absence should open up more opportunities for Tim Hardaway and Spencer Jones, while Hunter Tyson or Zeke Nnaji could enter the rotation. Gordon's next chance to play will come Friday at Houston, which is the opening leg of a back-to-back set.