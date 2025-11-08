default-cbs-image
Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Gordon is dealing with a hamstring issue, which could keep him sidelined. In the event he's ruled out, the team will likely pivot to a combination of Peyton Watson, Zeke Nnaji and Hunter Tyson to help pick up the slack on the frontcourt.

