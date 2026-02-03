Braun (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Braun will shed his questionable tag and return from a 12-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the fourth-year wing operates under a minutes restriction after the extended absence. Braun appeared in just three games in January, during which he averaged 2.7 points and 3.7 rebounds across 26.3 minutes per game following a 23-game absence due to the same ankle injury.