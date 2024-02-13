Braun produced seven points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 112-95 loss to the Bucks.

Braun did not deliver any offensive punch despite Jamal Murray (leg) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) being ruled out in the second half. He is averaging 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds and 18.9 minutes per game this season.