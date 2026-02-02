Braun (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Braun hasn't seen the court since Jan. 9 while on the mend from a left ankle sprain, but this questionable designation signals that he's closing in on a return. The Nuggets previously reported that Braun is expected to return before the All-Star break, so even if he isn't cleared to go Tuesday, he'll likely be on the court within the next week or so.