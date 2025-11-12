Braun produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 victory over the Kings.

Braun's modest start to the season continued Monday, having now scored more than 12 points only three times in the first 10 games. Despite having a consistent role, it's been tough sledding for Braun, averaging just 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. The current roster construction lmiits his overall upside, making it tough to consider him a must-roster player.