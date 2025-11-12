Nuggets' Christian Braun: Modest start continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 victory over the Kings.
Braun's modest start to the season continued Monday, having now scored more than 12 points only three times in the first 10 games. Despite having a consistent role, it's been tough sledding for Braun, averaging just 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. The current roster construction lmiits his overall upside, making it tough to consider him a must-roster player.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Pours in 21 points•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Pops for 20 against Phoenix•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Quiet showing in loss•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Landing five-year extension•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Resting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Perfect from field in preseason win•