Braun (ankle) accumulated three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

Sunday was Braun's first appearance since the Nov. 12 win over the Clippers, and he exhibited signs of rust in his return to the floor. Fantasy managers can expect the 2022 first-rounder's minutes to creep back towards the 30s once he becomes further removed from his sprained left ankle. On the campaign, Braun has averaged 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.2 minutes per contest through 12 games.